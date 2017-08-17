Hot Topics

There's a lot coming in 2018 that will shake up the financial sector.

Mifid II and GDPR might be the more high profile acronyms out there, but PSD2 could have an equally significant impact on consumers.

For a challenger bank, this represents an opportunity to break the monopoly banks have on customer data and the chance to create better services for customers.

Anne Boden, CEO of challenger bank Starling, talks through PSD2 and what it means for challenger and retail banking alike.

This interview was conducted by Hot Topics contributing editor Tim Green as part of the media partnership between Hot Topics and Money 2020 Europe.