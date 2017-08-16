Joe Hall

The best athletes from Great Britain and the USA will square off in a new two-hour event at the London Stadium next summer.

Dubbed "The Meet", the competition will see representatives from British Athletics and USA Track & Field go head-to-head in nine running, jumping, hurdles and relay events.

The competition, which will see some of the stars of this year's World Athletics Championships return to the site of their triumphs, is slated for Saturday 21 July.

It is intended to be a fast-paced format designed to appeal to new audiences and build on the success of the World Championships which enjoyed record crowds last week.

"This is the head-to-head in world athletics," said Adam Gemili, a men's 4x100m relay gold medallist at the London World Championships.

"We have a great sporting rivalry with the USA team and we look forward to seeing which nation comes out strongest at 'The Meet' next summer. The event is all about powe, speend and excitement. I can't wait."

Specific events and athletes are yet to be announced.