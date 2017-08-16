FTSE 100 7432.39 +0.66%
Wednesday 16 August 2017 5:45pm

British and American athletes will go head-to-head at London Stadium in new two-hour event

 
Joe Hall
Follow Joe
Mitchell Blake athletics
How about a rematch? Britain's Nathaneel Mitchell-Blake pips USA's Christian Coleman to the finish line in the men's 4x100m final (Source: Getty)

The best athletes from Great Britain and the USA will square off in a new two-hour event at the London Stadium next summer.

Dubbed "The Meet", the competition will see representatives from British Athletics and USA Track & Field go head-to-head in nine running, jumping, hurdles and relay events.

The competition, which will see some of the stars of this year's World Athletics Championships return to the site of their triumphs, is slated for Saturday 21 July.

It is intended to be a fast-paced format designed to appeal to new audiences and build on the success of the World Championships which enjoyed record crowds last week.

"This is the head-to-head in world athletics," said Adam Gemili, a men's 4x100m relay gold medallist at the London World Championships.

"We have a great sporting rivalry with the USA team and we look forward to seeing which nation comes out strongest at 'The Meet' next summer. The event is all about powe, speend and excitement. I can't wait."

Specific events and athletes are yet to be announced.

Related articles

Losing my last races won't dent my legend status, says Bolt
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Justin Gatlin gold was not the perfect script, admits Lord Coe
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Mo Farah accuses critics of destroying his achievements
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff