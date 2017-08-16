Jasper Jolly

Donald Trump's top business advisory groups have disbanded as the ongoing scandal over white supremacist violence continues to rattle the White House, although the US President claimed he himself had pulled the plug.

On Twitter this afternoon Trump claimed: "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both."

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

However, the dissolution of the groups came as a string of executives left the manufacturing jobs initiative, heaping pressure on the strategic and policy forum.

The bosses of giant manufacturers 3M and Campell Soup today became the latest to resign from Trump's manufacturing advisory council, while the strategic and policy forum met earlier today to discuss its future, according to the New York Times.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Campell Soup boss Denise Morrison said "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible" and that "the President should have been – and still needs to be – unambiguous on that point."

Inge Thulin, chairman and chief executive of the firm best-known for the Post-It note, said he believes the manufacturing jobs initiative is "no longer an effective vehicle" for 3M to affect policy.

Four other top executives and two union representatives had already publicly left the manufacturing council since the weekend, after Trump repeatedly drew an equivalence between white supremacists, including people in neo-Nazi and Ku Klux Klan regalia, and anti-facist protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The White House has been scrambling in the past three days to limit the damage from the President's response to the protests, in which a woman, Heather Heyer, was killed by a car allegedly driven deliberately into a crowd of counter-protestors.

Trump today described Heyer as " beautiful and incredible" on Twitter ahead of a memorial service for her today.

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

However, his comments came after he last night said that "both sides" were to blame for the violence.