Today's City Moves cover marketing, energy and corporate finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aegon

Aegon has appointed Alistair Welham as head of marketing communications to drive the company’s marketing communications strategy. Alistair brings a wealth of marketing experience from across the financial services sector and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. Alistair’s most recent role was leading marketing for the Elevate platform, acquired by Standard Life from Axa in November 2016. Prior to this Alistair held senior marketing roles at Virgin Money, Nationwide Building Society, Mercedes-Benz, Hamptons International and Bristol & West Building Society. Alistair will report to Andy Manson, Aegon’s marketing director. Alistair has a great understanding of the industry and his role will be to ensure advisers, partners and customers to understand what Aegon has to offer.

Hunting

London-listed international energy services provider Hunting has promoted Arthur James (“Jim”) Johnson as chief executive with effect from 1 September. Jim will succeed Dennis Proctor who will retire as chief executive and as a director of Hunting on the same date. Jim joined Hunting in 1992 and is currently the group’s chief operating officer, a role which he has occupied since 2011. As part of his responsibilities, he has managed the day-to-day running of Hunting’s global operations, with regional managers in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America reporting directly to him on all matters. Jim has held a number of senior positions within Hunting and between 2000-2011 managed US operations.

N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer has appointed Richard Kauffer as corporate finance director. Richard joins the corporate finance team on 2 October. Richard will primarily focus on advising TMT clients in equity capital market transactions, M&A, shareholder activism, corporate governance issues, board advisory and shareholder reaction to transactions. Richard arrives from Peel Hunt after 12 years, where he was head of its technology practice, with extensive experience in multiple TMT subsectors and a proven track record of serving as a trusted adviser to his clients. He brings more than 15 years of experience as a small/mid-cap banker and has covered some of the TMT sector's most highly sought-after growth companies including Telecom Plus, IQE, GB Group, 4imprint and iomart. Over his career, Richard has advised on over 60 corporate transactions including 17 technology IPOs and 13 M&A deals. Richard recently advised on GB Group’s acquisition of PCA Predict and its £58m fundraising.

