FTSE 100 7439.86 +0.76%
Wednesday 16 August 2017 3:57pm

Zinc prices climb to highest in a decade on rising demand in China

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk City boosted by business tourism demand
BOLIVIA-MINING-COLQUIRI-TIN-ZINC
Rising demand in China pushed zinc prices higher (Source: Getty)

Zinc prices rose to their highest point in nearly a decade today after Chinese demand pushed the metal higher.

Rising demand for infrastructure in China, the world's top commodity buyer, has spurred a rally in steel prices that is now pushing steelmaking materials higher, including zinc, which is used for galvanising steel.

"There [was] a fair level of scepticism at the start of the year when China's infrastructure projects were announced but we're seeing much better-than-expected growth in fixed asset investment," said Daniel Hynes, analyst at ANZ in Sydney, according to Reuters. "That resetting of expectations is resulting in that much more positivity to the sector."

London zinc topped $2,994 a tonne today, taking prices to their highest since October 2007.

Although it still remains high, China's strong economic growth showed signs of cooling in July with a rise in lending costs and a slowdown in the property market.

Tags

Related articles

Metal prices soar on fears of supply shortage
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff

IMF: China credit boom could lead to "crisis" without decisive action
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Mining stocks edge lower on weaker than expected China trade figures
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff