Lynsey Barber

A new Nokia phone is launching in Europe as HMD Global continues to push the former leading brand's revival.

The Nokia 8 signals its first high-end flagship device taking on the likes of giants Apple and Samsung.

It comes months after HMD resurrected the 3310 feature phone and a mid-tier range, which the company said have sold in the millions, though has not released figures for.

The Nokia 8 runs on Android will come with dual-sight, which livestreams video from both the front and back camera, showing it side-by-side on screen. HMD is pitching this as taking "bothies", rather than selfies, to set it apart from rivals. Apple is readying top launch the iPhone 8 this Autumn while Samsung's Galaxy S8 went on sale earlier this year.

“We know that fans are creating and sharing live content more than ever before, with millions of photos and videos shared every minute on social media," said HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas.

The new Nokia's "aggressive and sleek" design is 7.3 millimetres "slim" and curves around to just 4.6 millimetres the edges, coming in four colours: copper, polished blue, tempered blue and steel. It also employs Nokia's OZO audio technology, which captures sound in more dimensions.

The release higher-end device, priced at €599 and going on sale in early September, will see HMD focus on the UK, US and some Asian markets such as Australia, where pricer handsets with more features are more popular.

The household name of Nokia was brought back by Finnish company HMD after it picked up the brand license from Microsoft. The tech giant offloaded it last year after the disastrous $7.5bn acquisition of Nokia in 2013.