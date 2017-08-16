Courtney Goldsmith

A joint venture between Amec Foster Wheeler and Interserve won a framework contract for up to £160m over four years at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria.

The two companies today announced the contract that covers engineering support services for asset care and maintenance at the site.

The joint venture, called OneAIM, is working to producer greater cost-efficiencies for Sellafield Limited, the company responsible for reprocessing, decommissioning and nuclear waste management.

“The combination of Amec Foster Wheeler and Interserve creates a highly capable vehicle that will work to bring international best practice and value-driven solutions to the Sellafield mission," said Clive White, president of Amec Foster Wheeler clean energy.

Each company has more than 10 years of experience working with Sellafield individually.

Guy Bruce, managing director of infrastructure and industrial at Interserve, said:

Our longstanding relationship with Sellafield has given us an in-depth understanding of its unique needs, allowing us to work with our partners Amec Foster Wheeler to tailor the service we provide.

Meanwhile, thousands of Sellafield workers were balloted by unions for strike action over a pay dispute earlier this week.

The unions accused Sellafield's owners of ignoring repeated requests for talks after it offered a below-inflation pay rise of 1.5 per cent.

