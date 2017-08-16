Oliver Gill

The boss of Lloyd's insurer Liberty Specialty Markets today stepped down after 10 years in the role.

Nick Metcalf will hand over the reins of president and managing director to Matthew Moore, a transition that has been a number of years in the making, the firm said.

Moore said he was looking forward to leading Liberty Specialty "in its next phase of evolution".

He added: "I believe that Liberty Specialty is uniquely placed to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the innovation taking place in the London market."

Read more: One of the largest Lloyd's insurers has picked Luxembourg for its EU base

Moore joined Liberty Specialty in 2002 and was most recently the group's chief underwriting officer.

Metcalf said: “Matthew is uniquely placed to lead LSM in the future and I am absolutely delighted to be handing over the reins to such a talented market leader."

Liberty Specialty is well known for its presence in Lloyd's and operates across 22 offices globally. It is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, a Fortune 100 company and the fourth largest property and casualty insurer in the US. It employs over 50,000 people and generated $38.3bn of group revenue in 2016.

Read more: Liberty Mutual pulls $1.2bn US IPO plan