Alys Key

There will be no customs posts on the Irish border after Brexit, under proposals put forward by the UK government today.

The proposals

In a position paper, the government has proposed that the movement of people and goods should not be subject to a "hard" border between the UK and Ireland.

The paper says that the government will aim to avoid "physical border infrastructure" like customs posts.

Smaller businesses, farmers and individuals are set to be exempted from customs checks under the proposals, in recognition of the everyday movement over the border.

A time-limited interim period also forms part of the plan,with the government proposing to agree on this at the earliest possible date.

The government also said that it would help to fill the gap left in Northern Ireland "peace funds" by the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. The existing EU funding, which fosters peace projects and attempts to prevent a return to violence, is set to be stopped in 2020.

How business reacted

Business groups largely welcomed the proposals, while also calling for greater certainty.

Mike Cherry, chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “Small businesses in Northern Ireland must be able to continue to have access to the workers and skills they need, including those who travel across the border for work every day. There must also be easy trade across the border, especially for goods which criss-cross it in the production process. This is in the interest of the UK economy as a whole.”

Wilfred Mitchell, FSB's policy chair for Northern Ireland, added: "There is still a long way to go before agreement is reached with the EU. Businesses want some certainty as soon as possible, so we are pleased to see firm proposals as the negotiations move to the next stage, and where the Northern Ireland land border is firmly on the agenda".

Allie Renison, head of EU and trade policy for the Institute of Directors said: "The explicit reference to maintaining a common external tariff with the EU as part of proposed interim arrangements – as called for by the IoD – is particularly welcome as it makes clear to businesses that they are hoping to ensure no application of costly rules of origin for this period."

But she added: "It does need to be stressed that there are still many issues left to address even in looking at interim arrangements – a transitional customs union only ties off some of these issues."

Josh Hardie, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that the paper demonstrated a move in the "right direction" but that it was far from providing certainty for businesses wanting to take goods across the border.

“Until a future UK-wide customs system is in place, it is difficult to see how any guarantees can be given about the absence of physical borders or checkpoints. While proposals for exemptions on smaller firms are welcome, this raises a number of questions about how the system will be monitored and enforced.”

Meanwhile, Ian Wright CBE, director general of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said that the news was good for the food and drink industry.

"Nearly a fifth of UK food and drink exports go to Ireland, with more than a third of Ireland’s reaching the UK," he explained. "FDF therefore welcomes the Government’s commitment to preserve a seamless, frictionless, open border with the Republic."

