FTSE 100 7442.43 +0.79%
Wednesday 16 August 2017 1:44pm

Northern flowerhouse: Private equity firm NorthEdge backs Lincolnshire ornamental plant firm Bridge Farm Nurseries

 
William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Ambergreen focusing on global growth after US takeover
Bridge Farm sells its products to supermarkets including Tesco and Aldi (Source: NorthEdge)

Private equity firm NorthEdge Capital has completed its first deal down south – well, nearly.

The Manchester-headquartered investor has backed a management buyout of Bridge Farm Nurseries, a producer of ornamental plants, flowers and herbs, based in Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Founded in 1988, Bridge Farm works with supermarkets including Tesco and Aldi under the brand name Neame Lea.

The investment, giving Bridge Farm an equity value of around £30m, marks a first deal for NorthEdge’s Midlands office.

The firm manages £540m of funds and has made 20 investments since 2012, including in discount loo roll business Accrol Papers and Middlesbrough-based pawnbroker Ramsdens, both of which have recently floated on the London Stock Exchange.

“We are delighted to have concluded the MBO with funding from NorthEdge, who have been very supportive throughout the process,” said Bridge Farm chief executive David Ball. “NorthEdge and management have a shared vision for the business over the coming years and with this renewed focus we will work tirelessly to ensure that Bridge Farm achieves its full potential.”

EY arranged and advised on the deal.

Read more: Private equity investors nab their highest quarterly returns in two years

Tags

Related articles

One of the financial crisis's biggest private equity disasters has new hope
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Endless buys struggling luggage brand Antler from private equity firm LDC
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Private equity players launch sweetened bid for German drugmaker Stada
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff