It looks like the past tumultuous year has spurred designers to get political.

A series of anti-Brexit posters, a "pussyhat" worn by women protesting against Donald Trump and a flag designed to represent refugees at the Olympics are among the nominees for the best design of the year.

Although ultimately unsuccessful in their aim of gathering support for Remain, the posters were designed by Wolfgang Tillman, the Turner Prize-winning German artist.

A project named Me & EU featuring 50 postcard designs that were "love letters to Europe" also brought a political tinge to the Beazley Designs of the Year shortlisted creations which range from fashion and digital, to architecture and products.

Other nominations include Google's professional women emojis, designed to better represent working women, and Pokemon GO, the hit game of last year which has ushered in awareness of augmented reality.

The 62 nominees will be displayed in an exhibition that opens at the design museum on 18 October. A winner will be chosen for each category by judges such as Ozwald Boateng and Apple's Michael Tchao, and announced on 25 January 2018.

Take a look at a selection of the designs below.

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)