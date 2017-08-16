Rebecca Smith

Shipping giant Maersk today reiterated its expectation of underlying profit topping last year's, despite the fact it will take a financial hit of up to $300m (£233m) from the June cyber attack.

The Danish firm said the majority of the impact from the cyber attack will be felt in the third quarter, because of lost revenues in July, when its entire IT system was hit by malware.

At the time, Maersk said the attack on 28 June led to congestion at its subsidiary APM Terminals, which operates at ports in the US, India, Spain and the Netherlands.

Today, the company said the shutdown had resulted in "significant business interruption", but added that "no data breach or data loss to third-parties has occurred".

Its Maersk Line container division felt the biggest hit from the cyber attack, the firm said, though Maersk Line still forecast an improvement in underlying profit compared to last year, "mainly due to improvements in freight rates and partly increasing volumes".

Maersk said full-year guidance remain unchanged despite the cyber attack. It expects underlying profit to come in above 2016's $711m, and gross capital expenditure for the year is expected to be $5.5bn-$6.5bn, up on $5bn.

In today's second quarter update, the company reported a net loss of $264m, buffeted by post-tax impairments of $732m, which Maersk said was predominantly due to lower asset valuations in Maersk Tankers and "a few commercially challenged" terminals in the APM unit.

It has given a chirpy outlook for container shipping, saying the industry is showing signs of picking up, with investors buoyed by that; shares were up three per cent this morning.

The company did though add that its guidance for the year was subject to "considerable uncertainty", not least due to "developments in the global economy, the container freight rates and the oil price".

