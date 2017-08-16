FTSE 100 7434.19 +0.68%
Amazon's creating 1,000 new jobs in Bristol as UK investment bonanza continues

 
Lynsey Barber
Scenes At The Amazon Fulfillment Centre As Their Busiest Day Approaches
Amazon is already creating 5,000 UK jobs in 2017 (Source: Getty)

Amazon is continuing its investment in the UK with the creation of 1,000 new jobs in Bristol.

The retail giant is planning to open a new distribution centre in the west country in 2018 bringing with it the permanent jobs which will include operations managers, engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Read more: Amazon is going to develop a lot of cool things in its new UK R&D hub

The jobs come in addition to the 5,000 jobs it already promised to create by the end of the year in what was considered a vote of confidence in the UK after Brexit.

“There are several factors we consider when deciding on where to place a new fulfilment centre, and Bristol offers fantastic infrastructure and talented local people who we look forward to joining the Amazon team," said Amazon director of UK customer fulfilment Stefano Perego.

The news was welcomed as a boost for the local economy by local MP Jack Lopresti.

“This will bring more jobs to our area and offer careers with training opportunities, helping the local economy to grow. An international outward looking company like Amazon will help us maximise the fantastic opportunities for our region after Brexit," he said.

Read more: In pictures: A first glimpse inside Amazon's new London HQ

Amazon will already have opened three new distribution centres in Tilbury, Doncaster and Daventry by the end of 2017. But the additional location in Bristol will help meet increasing customer demand.

The tech giant recently opened a flash new head office in the heart of London, adding another 600,000 sq ft to double the number of tech jobs it had originally planned.

