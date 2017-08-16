Oliver Gill

Shares in car insurance giant Admiral dropped six per cent this morning after it underestimated the cost of the government decision to slash the personal injury discount rate.

The firm's loss ratio, an important metric by which insurance firms are measured, rose to 87.5 per cent from 85.9 per cent one year earlier.

