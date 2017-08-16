UK wage growth edges up - but sticks below the rate of inflation

Emma Haslett

Growth in UK wages showed a surprise rise in the second quarter as unemployment kept falling, official statistics published today showed.

Wages excluding bonuses rose 2.1 per cent between April and June, figures published today showed, against expectations of two per cent.

Including bonuses, that figure rose to 2.1 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in the previous quarter and against expectations of 1.8 per cent.

However, household costs are still rising faster than wages: inflation data yesterday showed the consumer prices index stuck at 2.6 per cent in July, pushed up by higher food, clothing and energy prices.

Claimant count fell by 4,200, compared with forecasts of a fall of 3,700. Unemployment fell to 4.4 per cent, from 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

