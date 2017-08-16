Rebecca Smith

Fiat Chrysler has become the latest name to sign up to BMW's collaborative driverless car project.

The firms announced this morning that the Italian-American car firm had joined BMW and tech firms Intel and Mobileye, in signing a memorandum of understanding to help develop a driverless car platform.

They said it will enable them to "leverage each other's individual strengths, capabilities and resources". Fiat-Chrysler will bring engineering and other technical resources to the venture, as well as sales volumes, geographic reach and long-time experience in North America.

Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' chief executive, said:

In order to advance autonomous driving technology, it is vital to form partnerships among automakers, technology providers and suppliers. Joining this cooperation will enable FCA to directly benefit from the synergies and economies of scale that are possible when companies come together with a common vision and objective.

Last July, BMW announced a tie-up with Intel and Mobileye, which Intel bought for $15.3bn in March, to help accelerate the development of driverless cars, and get fully driverless vehicles into production by 2021. They have been working on a "scalable architecture" that can be used by multiple car giants around the world.

Collaborating on the work also means the firms can share the high costs of developing driverless technology.

In May, car parts maker Delphi joined the project to help build systems that can integrate the technology into the vehicle.

And in today's update, the firms said they remained on track to get 40 driverless test vehicles on the road by the end of this year.

“The future of transportation relies on auto and tech industry leaders working together to develop a scalable architecture that automakers around the globe can adopt and customise,” said Intel boss Brian Krzanich.

