Emma Haslett

There has been a lot of contrasting speculation about what the Brexit vote did to UK house prices, but data published by the Land Registry yesterday showed between June 2016 and June 2017 growth continued.

However, London was among the weakest regions, with house prices growing 2.9 per cent in the year after the EU referendum, compared with 4.9 per cent across the UK.

Now analysis of yesterday's data by online estate agent Emoov has shown how each London borough has fared since the vote - with surprising results.

Read more: Five areas where homes shot past £5k per square metre for the first time

Contrary to reports of weakness at the top end of the capital's housing market, the London borough with the strongest growth was Kensington and Chelsea, where prices have risen 12.8 per cent to £1.4m since the EU referendum (although they dropped 1.5 per cent between May and June).

That was followed by Hackney, where prices are up 10 per cent to £550,230 since the referendum, while in Camden they've risen 8.1 per cent to £833,581.

At the bottom end of the ranking is the City of London, where house prices have fallen by a staggering 20.3 per cent since last June, albeit to £723,576. Between May and June this year alone, they fell nine per cent.

Although analysts suggest uncertainty after the Brexit vote has reduced supply in the housing market by putting people off selling their homes, the UK has also been hit by changes to stamp duty rules last April which added an extra three per cent fee onto the tax for second homes.

But economists have also pointed out prices in the capital are so high, they are stretching affordability for many.

“Housing market activity and prices are likely to be pressurised by stretched house prices to earnings ratios and tight checking of prospective mortgage borrowers by lenders," pointed out Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club yesterday.

"According to the Halifax, the house price to earnings ratio reached 5.80 in December (the highest level since August 2007) and was still as high as 5.65 in July. This is well above the long-term (1983-2017) average of 4.19. Furthermore, mortgage lenders are under pressure from the Bank of England (BoE) to tighten their lending standards."

Read more: Every London borough ranked by house price reductions