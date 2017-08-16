Lynsey Barber

A tweet posted by former President Barack Obama in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville has quickly become the most liked of all time.

The message against racism following white supremacist demonstrations in the US which left one woman dead has quickly notched up almost three million likes within three days.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote, with a picture of young children from different backgrounds.

The message was in stark contrast to current President Donald Trump's words in the wake of the violence which have been criticised for not taking a strong enough stance.

Trump doubled down on views that both sides were to blame for violence in the US town over the weekend in a press conference late last night. The comments were lambasted by politicians within his own party.

House speaker Paul Ryan said tweeted: "We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity."

Senator John McCain tweeted: "There's no moral equivalency between racists & Americans standing up to defy hate& bigotry. The President of the United States should say so."