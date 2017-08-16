Rebecca Smith

Passengers have been warned of further disruption at London Waterloo station today, after a partial train derailment and points problem caused travel headaches yesterday.

South West Trains has confirmed that disruption is expected until end of service today, 16 August, saying train services running to and from the station will be "cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised".

While the incidents happened yesterday, many trains aren't in their scheduled location today because of the disruption, so expect alterations and some trains to be formed of fewer coaches than usual.

Platforms 11 and 12 are now usable, but trains will be unable to use platform 13 today, with engineers working to make the final repairs on it.

The disruption comes on top of planned upgrade works for August, which have meant that platforms one through 10 are unavailable too. The capital’s busiest railway station is being affected by Network Rail, as it undergoes an upgrade to increase capacity for another 45,000 passengers.

Network Rail has said upgrade work to extend the platforms will continue as planned, and it doesn't expect yesterday's troubles to have any impact on the planned completion date of 28 August.

These trains will not run on Wednesday 16 August:

06:03 London Waterloo to Shepperton

06:15 Woking to Alton

06:15 London Waterloo - London Waterloo via Twickenham then Brentford.

07:29 Kingston to London Waterloo

07:29 Alton to London Waterloo

07:30 Shepperton to London Waterloo

07:57 Epsom to London Waterloo

And these trains will terminate at Woking station:

06:26 Havant to London Waterloo - this train will only run between Havant and Woking

06:47 Basingstoke to London Waterloo - this train will only run between Basingstoke and Woking

08:41 Haslemere to London Waterloo - this train will only run between Haslemere and Woking

South West Trains said if passengers were unable to use a ticket dated for the 15 August yesterday, they can use it to travel today.

Christian Neill, head of customer experience at South West Trains,told passengers: "I fully appreciate how frustrating it is when your train service doesn’t run as planned and we are extremely grateful for your patience and support during today’s disruption and continued support throughout the Waterloo upgrade project."

