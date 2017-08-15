Ross McLean

Everton's summer spending is set to surge beyond £100m after the Toffees agreed a £45m fee with Swansea for Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Merseyside club had seen two previous bids for Sigurdsson rejected as the Swans set an asking price of £50m for the 27-year-old.

Should the deal be concluded, the £45m price tag would smash Everton’s previous transfer record, which was set earlier this summer when they splashed out a potential £30m on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists during Swansea’s battle against relegation last season, is set to undergo a medical today.

The capture of Sigurdsson would take Everton’s outlay in this transfer window to £131m after the signings of Pickford, Michael Keane and Davy Klassen, while Wayne Rooney returned to Goodison Park on a free transfer.

Sigurdsson, who was left out of Swansea’s squad for Saturday’s match at Southampton, is expected to be available for Everton’s clash with Manchester City on Monday.