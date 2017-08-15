FTSE 100 7384.33 +0.41%
Tuesday 15 August 2017 5:26pm

Frank de Boer and Crystal Palace suffer early season blow after Wilfried Zaha sidelined for four weeks

 
Ross McLean
Follow Ross
Crystal Palace v FC Schalke 04 - Pre Season Friendly
Zaha played 90 minutes for Palace in their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday (Source: Getty)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer’s start to life in the Premier League has suffered another setback when winger Wilfried Zaha was ruled out for four weeks with a knee injury sustained on Saturday.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes, Ivory Coast international Zaha left Selhurst Park following the Eagles’ 3-0 mauling by top-flight newcomers Huddersfield with his right knee in a leg brace.

The 24-year-old, who was the club’s second-highest goalscorer last season with seven strikes, is now set to miss at least three Palace matches, starting with Saturday’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

An EFL Cup tie against Ipswich and league tussle with Swansea follows before the international break, during which Ivory Coast face a World Cup qualifying double-header against Gabon. It is hoped Zaha will be fit for Palace’s match at Burnley on 10 September.

The news of Zaha’s injury compounds a miserable opening to the campaign for De Boer, who arrived at Palace in June having not managed since his sacking by Inter in November 2016.

