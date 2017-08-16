Today's City Moves cover property, energy trading and digital marketing technology. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Colliers International

Philip Macauley has been appointed as a director in Colliers International’s leisure valuations team in London. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Philip joins global real estate adviser Colliers from Deloitte, where he was a director in the real estate and advisory team, responsible for internal and external business development, client management and valuation work. Philip has previously held positions at KPMG, Cushman & Wakefield and Montagu Evans. Philip will focus on valuations in the licensed and leisure sector which continues to be an popular asset class for landlords and investors who are attracted to the long-term growth prospects and impressive returns that are on offer.

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has appointed Matthew Hastings as global head, energy trading. Matthew is based in London and reports to Cengiz Belentepe, global head, commodities, financial markets. Matthew has more than 18 years of experience in the energy markets and has worked at banks and trading firms. He was most recently a senior trader at PetroChina based in Houston, where he led a team to build out their energy franchise. Before that, Matthew worked at Mercuria Energy, Barclays and Merrill Lynch, in roles spanning energy and FX options trading. His experience with American and European clients, as well as his knowledge of the energy markets, will be invaluable to Standard Chartered’s commodities business as we look at grow revenues across the network and multiple geographic regions.

IgnitionOne

Following a strong period of growth across the UK and European market, global digital marketing technology and services leader, IgnitionOne, has appointed Seamus Whittingham as new senior vice president and managing director of European Sales. In this new role, Seamus will be responsible for the development and execution of IgnitionOne’s European growth plan. He will also manage commercial and structural growth across IgnitionOne’s key regions including UK, France, DACH, Benelux and Eastern Europe. Based in the IgnitionOne London office, Seamus will report directly into CEO, Will Margiloff, as part of the senior management team. This appointment follows Seamus’s phenomenal success both commercially and in delivering regional expansion across the e-commerce technology space. Over the past 16 years he has led sales teams for organisations including Oracle, and GSI Commerce. Most recently he has held senior positions at pre-IPO marketing technology companies, including managing director at Qubit.

