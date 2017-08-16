Rebecca Smith

Many people don't exactly look forward to the dreaded job interview - though here are the seven questions to steer clear of asking when you're actually in there.

But according to Glassdoor, some UK firms are doing considerably better at putting candidates at ease, and making the whole experience quite pleasant.

Based on anonymous feedback provided by job candidates, including rating the interview's difficulty and describing its process, Glassdoor has compiled the top firms at interviewing for 2017.

Coming in top was aerospace giant Airbus, with 94 per cent of candidates saying the experience was positive.

The 10 companies that do the best job interviews in the UK 1. Airbus 2. Yell 3. Hiscox 4. EasyJet 5. Salesforce 6. AllSaints 7. Hays 8. Carphone Warehouse 9. Waitrose 10. Rolls-Royce

Glassdoor's chief human resources officer, Carmel Galvin, said the top ranked firms demonstrated "efficient, effective and innovative interviewing and hiring practices".

"It's no easy task, but employers who get this right will have the recruiting and business advantage," she added.

What the top employers did right, according to candidates:

Ensured a smooth interview process

Provided an educational, transparent and friendly interview

Offered clear communication on the candidate's status and next steps in the process

Four employers were ranked among the top names in both the US and UK, with candidates giving a thumbs up to H&M, Ikea, Procter & Gamble and Salesforce.

For the 700,000 or so employers reviewed on Glassdoor, six in 10 job candidates reported a positive interview experience.

