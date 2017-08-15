Oliver Gill

Labour is facing criticism over its state pension age commitments after announcing plans to go on a national tour attacking Tory plans to accelerate retirement age rises.

In July, Tory ministers revealed proposals to for the UK’s official retirement age to rise to 68 over two years from 2037 rather than by 2046 as previously scheduled.

The plans followed similar recommendations made by the former director-general of the CBI, John Cridland, in a government commissioned report on the matter earlier this year.

Labour is committed to keeping the state pension age at 66.

But Labour’s policy was questioned by one the UK’s largest pension brokers, AJ Bell.

“If Labour is going to attack the government’s state pension plans it needs to come clean with the electorate about its alternative proposals. Will the state pension age simply remain at 66 forever more?” said senior analyst Tom Selby.

Is it willing to spend more public money on supporting older people, potentially at the expense of the younger voters so successfully galvanised by Jeremy Corbyn at the last election?

36.9m people

Shadow pensions minister Debbie Abrahams said 36.9m people will have to work longer if Tory plans are implemented.

She said: “Conservative MPs must explain to the tens of thousands of people in their constituencies, why the burden of Tory austerity is being pushed onto them, while corporations and the richest individuals receive tax breaks.

Selby highlighted that the Cridland reported estimated the state pension will cost an extra £20bn by 2020 without reform.

Selby added: “Such numbers simply cannot be ignored and Labour needs to be straight about the detail of its own proposals and how they will affect people of all ages.”

