Joe Hall

Future summer transfer windows could be shut before the before the beginning of the Premier League season, with the majority of clubs frustrated at the current deadline arriving weeks into a new season.

Clubs are set to vote on whether to bring the deadline forward at a shareholders' meeting next month, a move that would restrict them from acquiring new players once the season is underway.

Premier League managers can add to their arsenal until August 31, the final day of the window for other major leagues in Europe.

Under the proposed amendments, which would come into affect ahead of the 2018/19 season, Premier League clubs would still be able to sell players to European rivals until the end of August but not buy replacements in that time.

Read more: Scouting Silicon Valley - Premier League clubs are on the hunt for digital experts to bolster the boardroom

At least 14 of 20 Premier League chairman will need to vote in favour of the new window for the plans to go ahead.

The vast majority are believed to be behind the idea, as are Premier League managers who this weekend complained about transfers distracting from coaching.

Read more: Football Manager picks out five Premier League youngsters who could be in big demand next summer

"There’s frustration here and I’m sure Southampton are frustrated, toom," said Swansea manager Paul Clement after his side's 0-0 draw at Southampton.

"That’s why I think if the ­window is shut before the season starts everything is sorted out and we can get on with the football.

"At our managers’ meeting at the Premier League last week, we spoke about it. The majority of clubs are in favour, but maybe all have to be for it to go through."