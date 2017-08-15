Rebecca Smith

German budget carrier Air Berlin has filed for insolvency, with the firm saying today that talks were ongoing with Lufthansa over the airline buying parts of its business.

In a statement, Air Berlin said the German government will provide a bridging loan to allow all flights to operate for now, avoiding the prospect of disruption to passengers this summer.

Read more: Greybull Capital mulling bid for troubled Italian airline Alitalia

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa said in a statement it was "supporting the restructuring efforts of the airline jointly with the German government".

Lufthansa said:

This also ensures that all aircraft that are currently operated by Air Berlin under a wet lease agreement for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines will continue operating as before. Lufthansa is already in negotiations with Air Berlin to take over parts of the Air Berlin group and is exploring the possibility of hiring additional staff. Lufthansa intends to conclude these negotiations successfully in due time.

A deal for Lufthansa to lease Air Berlin planes had been given the go-ahead by the German cartel office back in January, allowing Lufthansa to more rapidly develop its budget Eurowings division.

Air Berlin's major shareholder Etihad had said no further financial support was available, resulting in today's announcement. The Abu Dhabi-based airline last month made a loss of nearly $1.9bn last year, citing one-off impairment charges and fuel hedging losses.

The Air Berlin news comes after it emerged yesterday that investment firm Greybull Capital is mulling a bid for Italian airline Alitalia, which went into administration in May.

Read more: Ryanair wants UK airports to limit passengers' alcohol before flights