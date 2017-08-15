City worker dies after falling from seventh floor of London Stock Exchange

Emma Haslett, William Turvill

A City worker has died after falling from the seventh floor into the ground floor atrium of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) today.

City of London police said they were called to the LSE at 9.58am to a report of a man who had fallen from an upper floor.

"London Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at 10.10am," said a spokesperson for City of London police.

“The City of London Police is currently investigating the circumstances around the death and the incident is being treated as non-suspicious. We are now working to inform the man’s next of kin.”

A worker in the building confirmed he had fallen from the seventh floor, and said the main entrance to the building was closed.

"Everyone is shocked and frightened by what has happened," she told City A.M.

As well as being home to the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Square is also the address of Numis Securities and the Takeover Panel.

“We can confirm an incident this morning where a London Stock Exchange Group colleague fell from an upper floor balcony and died," said a spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange Group.

“The emergency services were called immediately and are dealing with the incident. We will continue to offer them every support and cooperation possible.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of our dear colleague. We would ask that the privacy of the family of the deceased be respected at this time. “