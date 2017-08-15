Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in pharmaceuticals firm Shire edged up today after the company revealed the UK had validated marketing approval of its dry eye drug.

The FTSE 100 company's shares lifted 2.16 per cent to 3,875p in morning trading as Shire moved closer towards Europe-wide approval of its drug lifitegrast, which would be the first of its kind in Europe.

The UK is the reference member state under Europe's decentralised procedure, which means Shire's marketing authorisation application (MAA) was also submitted in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Greece.

Shire made its MAA on 7 August, and the firm's development programme consisted of five clinical trials with more than 2,500 patients.

"This submission is another important milestone for lifitegrast and the millions of patients living with dry eye disease," said Howard Mayer, head of clinical development at Shire.

"Shire is committed to continued innovation in ophthalmics, where there are opportunities to address unmet need and improve the lives of patients."

The maker of Adderall had its dry eye treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the brand name Xiidra last year.

