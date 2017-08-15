FTSE 100 7374.64 +0.28%
Tuesday 15 August 2017 9:32am

Sterling falls as UK inflation stays flat at 2.6 per cent

 
Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Ambergreen focusing on global growth after US takeover
Tesco Opens First Of Its 'Fresh And Easy' Stores In L.A
Source: Getty

The UK's rate of inflation stuck at 2.6 per cent in July as the cost of petrol and diesel kept prices lower than expected, official figures published today showed.

The figure took analysts by surprise: they had been expecting the consumer prices index (CPI) to rise to 2.7 per cent. It caused the pound to fall against the dollar, dropping 0.3 per cent to $1.2927.

The figure is still well above the Bank of England's two per cent target, but analysts suggested UK inflation growth is beginning to lose steam.

"The UK home grown prices are still somewhat muted and it is something which the [Bank of England's monetary policy committee] is comfortable about," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

​"The inflation data overshooting the bank’s target continues to be blamed on the sterling weakness. Going forward, the growth picture still looks subdued and this does not appear to be changing in 2018 as well."

Devalued sterling

A fall in the value of sterling has driven consumer prices lower: the figure has fallen more than 10 per cent against the dollar since last June's Brexit vote.

However, the weaker pound has led to higher prices for consumers, with clothing, household goods, gas and electricity and food all pushing prices up. Today's figures showed food and non-alcoholic beverages rising 0.2 per cent, their highest increase in several years. However, housing and household services rose by the most, up 0.6 per cent, while transport increased 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the retail price index, which takes into account extra measures including the cost of council tax, rose to 3.6 per cent: July's RPI figure sets the annual increase for government-regulated rail fares.

Tags

Related articles

Dollar sinks against the euro as US inflation misses expectations
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Bank of England's Ben Broadbent: The UK is at the "maximum rate of pain"
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

What Alan Shearer has to teach us about inflation
Andrew Evans
Andrew Evans | Schroders