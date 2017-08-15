Holborn station has been closed due to a fire alert amid reports of smoke.
Holborn station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert.— Central line (@centralline) August 15, 2017
Police officers and the London Fire Brigade are attending the incident.
Eye-witnesses have reported hearing a loud bang and smoke coming from a Central Line train.
Loud bang at Holborn, smoke and then an evacuation pic.twitter.com/gh9tLgGsdc— Sarah Marshall (@SarahMarshall) August 15, 2017
Transport for London has told travellers to take alternative routes and the Central Line has been part suspended between Liverpool Street and White CIty on the westbound line. Severe delays are affecting the rest of the line as a result.
London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and 10 firefighters are at the scene.
#Holborn underground station has been evacuated as firefighters investigate reports of smoke on platform. More soon © @abersentia pic.twitter.com/KS3oF2q8Q5— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 15, 2017
Last week Oxford Circus station had to be evacuated after an electrical fault on a Bakerloo Line train. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Elsewhere in London, there is major disruption at Waterloo on Tuesday morning after a train derailment and a train hit buffers at King's Cross station.
