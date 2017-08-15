FTSE 100 7374.64 +0.28%
Tuesday 15 August 2017 9:50am

Holborn Tube evacuated: Fire alert closes station after smoke seen coming from Central Line Train

 
Lynsey Barber
Follow Lynsey
Commuter Chaos As RMT Workers Bring London Underground To A Standstill
Travellers havce been evacuated from the central London staton (Source: Getty)

Holborn station has been closed due to a fire alert amid reports of smoke.

Police officers and the London Fire Brigade are attending the incident.

Eye-witnesses have reported hearing a loud bang and smoke coming from a Central Line train.

Transport for London has told travellers to take alternative routes and the Central Line has been part suspended between Liverpool Street and White CIty on the westbound line. Severe delays are affecting the rest of the line as a result.

London Fire Brigade said two fire engines and 10 firefighters are at the scene.

Last week Oxford Circus station had to be evacuated after an electrical fault on a Bakerloo Line train. Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Elsewhere in London, there is major disruption at Waterloo on Tuesday morning after a train derailment and a train hit buffers at King's Cross station.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Passengers told to avoid London Waterloo all day after train derailment
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

How commuters are reacting to the Holborn Tube standing-only escalators
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Here's how much rail fares are going up next year
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff