Rebecca Smith

Two more chief executives have followed Merck boss Kenneth Frazier in quitting Donald Trump's advisory council, following the President's response to weekend violence at a rally of white supremacists in Virginia.

The bosses of Intel and Under Armour have now both stepped back too.

In a blog post, Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich said he had tendered his resignation from the American Manufacturing Council to "call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing".

Read more: RIPOFF! Trump unleashes tweet wrath after Merck CEO's resignation

He added that "politics and political agendas" had sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base.

Krzanich said:

I have already made clear my abhorrence at the recent hate-spawned violence in Charlottesville, and earlier today I called on all leaders to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.

Meanwhile, Under Armour chief executive Kevin Plank posted a statement on his firm's Twitter account, saying: "I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion."

Merck boss Frazier earlier said he left the advisory council because of the President's reaction after the violence between white supremacists and counter protests. Trump hit back in a Twitter post.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Frazier was defended on Twitter by Unilever chief executive Paul Polman, who said Frazier had stood up for "the moral values that made this country what it is."

Thanks @Merck Ken Frazier for strong leadership to stand up for the moral values that made this country what it is pic.twitter.com/ckabeobZBL — Paul Polman (@PaulPolman) August 14, 2017

Trump had faced criticism for failing to condemn white supremacist groups in the immediate aftermath of the weekend's violence, initially saying many sides were to blame. Yesterday, Trump called neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan criminals and thugs.

Read more: Donald Trump says US military is "locked and loaded"