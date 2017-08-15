Rebecca Smith

Disruption between Vauxhall and London Waterloo is expected to last all morning, after a points problem was discovered.

There is a fault with a set of points on one of the lines approaching London Waterloo meaning South West Trains are unable to use one of the five lines into and out of the station, which is expected to cause some delays to services while trains use the available lines.

In addition, South West Trains is "investigating a problem near Waterloo station, which is expected to cause some further delay", according to National Rail, and it may be necessary to terminate some trains before London Waterloo.

NEW: Disruption between Vauxhall and London Waterloo expected until 13:00 #Vauxhall https://t.co/9XZgjo8FM2 — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) August 15, 2017

National Rail said the disruption is expected to continue until 1pm as the issue is investigated.

What's affected?

Trains between Windsor & Eton Riverside / Hounslow / Shepperton / Basingstoke / Staines / Weybridge / Reading / Kingston / Twickenham / Woking and London Waterloo.

Where's going to be busier than usual?

Queuing systems may be put in place at stations affected, including London Waterloo, Vauxhall, Clapham, Wimbledon, Raynes Park, New Malden, Surbiton, Esher, Woking, Wandsworth Town and Putney.

South West Trains have significantly reduced the number of trains running to and from London Waterloo, so that delayed trains don't approach the station at the same time.

Examples of changes to this morning's travel include:

Trains from London Waterloo to Exeter St David's will start from Reading

Trains departing London Waterloo towards Portsmouth Harbour will be starting from Woking

Trains between Hampton Court and London Waterloo will be cancelled in both directions

More advice from National Rail on changes to train departures here.

Where else will accept my ticket?

You can use the following ticket acceptance to complete your journey:

Great Western Railway via all reasonable routes.

South West Trains via all reasonable routes.

CrossCountry via all reasonable routes.

London Underground via all reasonable routes.

What is a points failure? Points are sections of track that move, acting as junctions and allowing trains to transition from line to another. National Rail has said that on some of the busiest lines, over a hundred trains will pass over a set of points every day. They can fail for a number of reasons: They can become blocked with debris or ice

The drive mechanism can fail

In hot weather they can expand too much When points do fail, the system goes into fail safe mode, so the last signal before the set of points affected will automatically turn red so that no trains can pass.

