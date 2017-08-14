Ross McLean

ENGLAND seamer Stuart Broad admits this week’s day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston – the first such match to be staged in this country – is a step into the unknown.

The clash, which will be the fifth of its type in the global game, will see a pink ball in operation and a start time of 2pm with lunch taken at 4pm and tea at 6.40pm.

A round of day-night matches were trialled in the County Championship in June, although Broad, who has never bowled with the pink ball, was not involved for Nottinghamshire against Kent.

“It’s stepping into the unknown completely,” said the 31-year-old. “I just don’t know what to expect. We are just going to have to be so adaptable on the day and figure out what’s going on.

“The exciting thing as a player is we are going in with a clear mind and learning on the job almost. The team which will come out successful this week will be the team which reacts quicker.”

England last week announced a 13-man squad which included uncapped duo Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane.