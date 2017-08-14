Matches Fashion is opening a new east London studio

Helen Cahill

Luxury online shopping site Matches Fashion is opening up a new studio in east London.

The studio in the former Olympic media centre Here East will cover 24,000 square feet (sq ft) and is set to bring 150 jobs to London over a four year period.

Matches Fashion is a portal for high-end brands such as Alexander McQueen and Burberry, and the new studio will allow the website to boost its content by 50 per cent to 2,000 products per week.

Ulric Jerome, chief executive of Matches Fashion, said the move was essential to help the firm produce the innovative content required for selling luxury products online.

Justine Simons, deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, said: "London has the best ingredients as a centre for fashion. It is home to leading fashion colleges, is renowned for growing the next generation of talent, has wonderful established brands and is a world-leading tech hub."