Ross McLean

West Ham are set to smash their transfer record with the signing of Portugal midfielder William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of £30m.

The Hammers are believed to be in advanced talks with the 25-year-old, who is not in Sporting’s squad for tonight’s first-leg Champions League qualifier against Romanian side Steaua Bucharest.

Carvalho was part of the Portugal side which beat hosts France in the final of last year’s European Championship and a member of the travelling party which secured a third-place finish at the Confederations Cup earlier this year.

He has scored nine goals in 137 appearances across four seasons for Sporting, who have already rejected a bid of £27m from West Ham for Angola-born Carvalho, but recently signed potential replacement Rodrigo Battaglia from Braga.

Should the east London outfit conclude a £30m deal for Carvalho, it would surpass the club’s previous highest outlay of £23m which they paid Stoke for Marko Arnautovic in July.

Carvalho would be the fifth major signing of the summer for Hammers boss Slaven Bilic following the arrivals of Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta.

All four of those players were in action as West Ham began the new campaign with a 4-0 reverse against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, a game during which £75m striker Romelu Lukaku netted twice for the Reds.

The pummelling left Bilic’s side rooted to the foot of the first official Premier League table of the season and in the relegation zone alongside fellow London club Crystal Palace and Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle.

Should he be signed, Carvalho would be in contention to make his West Ham debut in Saturday’s showdown with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.