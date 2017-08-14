Lynsey Barber

Rovio, the tech company behind hit game Angry Birds, is said to be plotting an IPO.

The Finnish unicorn startup could go public on a local market as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports, and could value it at as much as $2bn (£1.54bn).

A decision has not been made, according to unnamed sources cited by the publication.

Rovio has struggled to replicate the success of Angry Birds with other games, but has continued to dine out on its success with a movie tie-in.

It returned to profit at the start of 2017 after a rough few years of losses, job cuts and changes in leadership. Earnings before interest and taxes in 2016 came in at €17.5m (£15.9m), up from a €21.1m loss the previous year, while revenue grew 34 per cent to €190.3m.

It is one of the most valuable startups in Europe and has raised $76m from venture investors Atomico, Accel Partners and Felicis Ventures, according to Crunchbase, along with a debt financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Rovio would be among several large European tech IPOs in 2017. Delivery Hero went public in June at a value of $5.3bn while Spotify is expected to list by the end of the year.