Lee Baron

Lee Baron, a leading specialist in property management, has hired Steven Kidd as director in its property management department. Steven joins the firm from Cushman and Wakefield, where he was a partner in the company’s property asset services team providing high-level support and implementing a more focused new business approach. Prior to Cushman and Wakefield, Steven was director of asset and property management at Deloitte London, before which he was group managing director at Mayfield Asset and Property Management, a company he established in 1996 to service the interest of Fordgate, and other clients in several countries throughout Europe. In his new role, Steven will be concentrating on new business development for the commercial property team. Steven will also head up Lee Baron’s M&M account and will be responsible for the direct management of several shopping centres within the Moon portfolio.

Sandaire

Warwick Newbury, chairman of wealth manager, Kleinwort Hambros Bank, has been appointed as chairman of multi-family office, Sandaire. He succeeds the firm’s founder, Alex Scott, who continues as chairman of parent company, Applerigg. Warwick Newbury has taken up the role this month, bringing with him extensive experience in private banking and a strong track record in business-building. He will continue in his position as chairman of Kleinwort Hambros Bank until its full legal merger with Kleinwort Benson later this year. Warwick started his banking career in 1964 at Coutts where he held various positions both in Switzerland and in the UK.

PwC

PwC has hired Claire Hirst as a director to join its new law legal practice. Claire’s appointment further strengthens the firm’s existing managed legal services capability, which supports large in house legal teams manage high volume activity such as day to day contracting and large contract review projects using legal expertise, lawtech and scalable process. Claire joins PwC from Axiom, where she was a senior manager in the managed legal services team and helped to build their Belfast Centre of Excellence. At PwC Claire will work closely with partners Andrew Giverin and Jason McQuillen to meet the increasing demand for the firm’s managed legal services offering. Her appointment underlines PwC’s commitment to investing in its rapidly expanding new law capabilities, which enable large in house legal teams to improve operational efficiency and better meet increasing business demand.

