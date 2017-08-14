The White Company is moving its headquarters to the Television Centre

Helen Cahill

The White Company is moving its head office to Television Centre, the former BBC HQ in White City.

The retail brand is leasing out 32,000 square feet (sq ft) on the sixth floor of the building for its 350 staff, who are currently based in an office on Kensington High Street.

The BBC still has some operations in White City, and other tenants moving into the building include Soho House and ITV, which will produce Good Morning Britain, Loose Women and the Jeremy Kyle Show at the site.

Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan and AIMCO are the developers at Television Centre, and when the 14-acre site is complete, it will be home to 500,000 sq ft of office space and 950 new homes.

Mary Homer, chief executive of The White Company, said: "We are delighted to confirm our head office move to this exciting and vibrant destination. This is a significant milestone for the company as we enter our next phase of growth and develop our business internationally."