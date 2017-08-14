Alys Key

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his particular brand of 140-character fire and fury on the CEO of a pharmaceuticals company.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier stepped down from the American Manufacturing Council following the president's response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump was quick to fire back, accusing Frazier's company of selling drugs for "RIPOFF" prices.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

In a statement, Frazier said: “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

