FTSE 100 7346.34 +0.50%
Monday 14 August 2017 2:27pm

Trump attacks Merck CEO who resigned from manufacturing council in protest over Charlottesville violence

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk The gender retirement gap
Trump Announces Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act
Trump criticised the pharma company's pricing (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his particular brand of 140-character fire and fury on the CEO of a pharmaceuticals company.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier stepped down from the American Manufacturing Council following the president's response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump was quick to fire back, accusing Frazier's company of selling drugs for "RIPOFF" prices.

In a statement, Frazier said: “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Trump tells Guam governor that North Korea threats will boost tourism
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Theresa May condemns racism after far-right protests in Charlottesville
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

This tech company just took a stand against white supremacists
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff