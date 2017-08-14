Oliver Gill

HSBC has revealed the names of the execs filling the top jobs at its new ring-fenced bank.

Dave Watts has been appointed as chief finance officer (CFO) of HSBC UK. He is presently the CFO of HSBC Bank plc. He joins Ian Stuart, the chief executive of HSBC UK, who was appointed in May.

Last November HSBC announced the former chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, Dame Clara Furse, will chair the business.

Also joining the executive line-up are James Calladine as chief risk officer, Emma Bunnell as chief operating officer and Nicky Black is company secretary.

The line-up was confirmed to staff in an internal memo circulated at the end of last week. A spokesperson for HSBC confirmed the contents of the correspondence.

Birmingham

HSBC UK was created in response to 2013 laws that stipulated British lenders must separate high street operations from their investment banking arms. It is due to be fully operational by July 2018.

The ring-fenced bank will be headquartered in Birmingham, where it is moving 1,000 jobs from London. HSBC UK has yet to fill all the vacancies; around three-quarters have been filled or are in the pipeline.

Calladine joins HSBC UK from the bank's Latin America business, where he is chief risk officer and head of wholesale credit and market. Black is currently the HSBC Europe company secretary.

Meanwhile, Bunnell is the only external hire, drafted in from professional services giant Boston Consulting Group where she is a partner.

