LightwaveRF shares jump on partnership with Apple

Alys Key

Shares in smart home device maker LightwaveRF were up this morning after the company announced a new range of products compatible with Apple HomeKit.

The items, which include smart sockets, dimmers and radiator valves, will be available through Apple's website and retail stores in UK and the UAE.

The Aim-listed tech company's shares leapt as the announcement cemented the company's position as an Apple technical partner. Shares were up as much as 25 per cent this morning, and were trading up 18.5 per cent at time of writing.

Commenting on the new products, chief executive Andrew Pearson said: "The exposure and awareness from this partnership should enhance our market visibility and greatly benefit our customers via easier management of their smart home solutions.

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with Apple as we launch further HomeKit compatible devices for both the UK and international markets."

The next generation products are set to be released on 3 October. Users will be able to control the devices through Apple Home, as well as with the LightwaveRF apps and via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The company is aiming to expand its user base with the new products, announcing that it will marshal an extensive marketing campaign to sign up new customers.

