GoDaddy has taken action against a neo-Nazi website based in the US over an offensive article about a woman killed when a car ploughed into protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia where protests took place over the weekend.

The web hosting company said the post on the Daily Stormer violated its terms of service (TOS) and it has given the publisher 24 hours to move its domain to another provider.

The article disparaged 32-year-old Heather Heyer who was killed when she was struck by a car driven into crowds who were protesting against a rally of white supremacists in the Virginia town.

The US has been rocked by the demonstration which took place at the University of Virginia, and the violence that followed, with President Donald Trump criticised for failing to denounce the actions of white nationalists.

GoDaddy responded on Twitter to calls to take down the post. It said: "We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service."

The Daily Stormer website appeared to have been hacked by the group Anonymous in response to the post, however, there has been some suggestion it may have been staged.

GoDaddy is not the only business to be drawn into the issue. Tiki Brand Products, the maker of Tiki torches used to light gardens, was forced to make a statement denouncing the demonstration where many used the torches.

“Tiki Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed,” it said in Facebook post.

“We do not support their message or the use of our products in this way. Our products are designed to enhance backyard gatherings and to help family and friends connect with each other at home in their yard.”