Monday 14 August 2017 11:34am

These are the grocers increasing their prices the most

 
Helen Cahill
Supermarkets have been forced to hike prices this year due to the rising cost of imported goods, but some have been passing on the costs more than others.

Analysis by UBS has found that shoppers at Sainsbury's and Waitrose have been hit with the biggest price rises so far.

In July, UBS' grocery basket was 3.8 per cent more expensive year-on-year, up from two per cent in June. On a three-month basis, inflation was at 2.5 per cent.

Inflation at Asda, Sainsbury's and Waitrose was higher than the average, standing at 2.9 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.

