Oliver Gill

Scottish broadcaster STV has nabbed a top ITV exec to be its new chief executive.

Simon Pitts, ITV managing director for online, pay TV, interactive and technology, will join STV on 3 January 2018.

Pitts has been with ITV for 17 years and was linked to the vacant top job at the broadcaster as well as the equivalent position at Channel 4.

The appointment comes after Rob Woodward announced in April he would be stepping down as STV chief executive within 12 months.

STV chair Baroness Margaret Ford said the broadcaster had conducted a "thorough and rigorous search process" to find Woodward's replacement.

She added:

The combination of Simon’s sector experience, drive and track record in delivering strategic change make him an ideal candidate to lead STV’s next phase of growth.

Pitts said: "I have got to know STV well during my time at ITV and I'm excited by the opportunity to lead a company with such a strong brand and relationship with its audience."

STV has a network affiliate agreement with ITV to broadcast shows in Scotland. A listed company in its own right, STV holds a "channel three" licence for the majority for Scotland.

Shares in STV rose 2.65 per cent in morning trading.

