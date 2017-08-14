Aldi is ramping up its ambitions in the US and taking on retail giant Amazon in the process with a new venture into online grocery delivery.
The German discounter has partnered with Instacart, the US venture-backed same-day delivery startup, to get its products into customers' hands.
Not content with giving the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury's a run for their money in the UK, Aldi outlined its ambitions to become the third biggest grocery chain in the US in June.
And now, the Instacart partnership will bring groceries - including fresh fruit and veg - to customers in three US cities (Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas), in as little as an hour in an initial trial "with potential for future expansion".
Five-year-old Instacart rivals Amazon Fresh and serves more than 30 states and cities in the US. The deal comes after Amazon's blockbuster $14bn takeover of Whole Foods.
Aldi launched home delivery in the UK for the first time last year for wine, furniture and other items, but not groceries.