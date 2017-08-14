Rebecca Smith

Logistics and airport services firm John Menzies has ditched the proposed deal to sell its distribution arm to DX Group, the firm announced in an update this morning.

Menzies said in today's update that it had carried out "further financial due diligence on DX" off the back of a trading update last month, "as a result of which it became apparent to the John Menzies board that the combination would be required to be effected on revised terms".

The company said it didn't think it was possible to reach a deal that would be in the interests of its shareholders, so it brought discussions with DX to an end.

It was announced back in March that the two firms were weighing up a possible merger of DX and Menzies' distribution division and in June they announced a revised proposal for the deal that would mean DX taking over Menzies Distribution for £40m in cash along with new shares worth 65 per cent of the firm.

In its recent trading update, DX announced a switch-up of its leadership with both the chief executive and finance director leaving the company. The company also said full-year earnings growth would be flat.

The proposed deal with Menzies had already come under pressure after it was announced in June that the police was investigating a division of the mail and logistics firm, which was then dropped in July.

The merger had already faced the possibility of being derailed after activist investor Gatemore Capital Management upped its stake in DX amid opposition to the proposed reverse takeover. Before the revised deal was announced in June, Gatemore had said the initial proposal dramatically undervalued DX shares and would result in stakeholders' shares being diluted.

Today, Menzies said it still thinks there is "strategic merit" in separating its aviation and distribution units into independent businesses.

The company made the announcement ahead of its interim results which will be announced tomorrow.

Bob Holt, chairman of DX, said "it has become clear that we would not be able to agree terms that would be acceptable to our shareholders and since we have a strong alternative business transformation plan in place, we have decided that it is the best interests of our shareholders for us to pursue this course".

He added:

As we were unable to agree suitable terms with John Menzies, we believe a stand-alone strategy is the right course for our shareholders and we are on the front foot with plans for business transformation and recovery.

