Frank Dalleres

Great Britain finished their first World Championship as hosts with six medals - meeting their target - after winning silver and bronze in the women's and men's 4x400m relays respectively in the final session.

Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond matched the performance of the women's 4x100m team 24 hours earlier, finishing second to a dominant USA quartet who won by almost six seconds.

In the last race of the championships, Matt Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousef and Martyn Rooney held on for third behind gold medalists Trinidad and Tobago and runners-up USA.

Earlier, Lynsey Sharp finished eighth in the women's 800m as Olympic champion Caster Semenya won in 1:55.16 - the fastest time this year.

Robbie Grabarz was sixth in men's high jump, won by Qatar's Mutaz Barshim, while Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan finished sixth and 10th respectively in the women's 5,000m. Hellen Obiri of Kenya won her duel for gold with Ethiopian Almaz Ayana.

Chris O'Hare came 12th in a men's 1500m won by Kenyan Elijah Managoi.