FTSE 100 7309.96 -1.08%
Sunday 13 August 2017 8:57pm

Manchester United 4, West Ham United 0: Slaven Bilic bemoans "disastrous" start to season as Red Devils rout Hammers

 
Ross McLean
Follow Ross
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
West Ham have now lost more opening day Premier League matches than any other club (Source: Getty)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic rued his side’s “disastrous” start to the season after the Hammers began the new campaign with a 4-0 trouncing by an incisive Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The visitors barely threatened as a Romelu Lukaku double and goals from substitute Anthony Martial and midfielder Paul Pogba condemned West Ham to their 11th opening day Premier League defeat – the most of any club.

It also consigned the Hammers to bottom place in the first, if largely irrelevant, league table of the season, but perhaps more significantly quelled the optimism from a positive summer, fuelled by the recruitment of experienced top-flight players.

“I expected more, but I have to admit they were a much better side in every aspect of the game,” said Bilic. “We knew they had a strong side, but I expected us to do much better.

“It’s very hard to find any positives when you lose 4-0. It is a disastrous result for us and the worst scenario that could have happened.”

Bilic conceded that his players’ poise was bound to have taken a battering by such a torrid start but took solace in the likely return to the Hammers matchday squad of a number of absentees in the coming weeks.

The east London club’s next clash is an away fixture at Southampton, who began the season with a goalless draw at home to Swansea, on Saturday before a trip to Newcastle and, following the international break, a home showdown with Huddersfield.

“It shouldn’t affect our confidence but it will,” added Bilic. “We are very low, the players feel bad and so do I.

“Michail Antonio should be back for Southampton. Cheikhou [Kouyate], Manuel [Lanzini], Andy [Carroll] should be there for Newcastle, latest after the international break. They will be back soon.”

Tags

Related articles

West Ham complete £16m signing of striker Hernandez
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Trevor Steven: Shrewd West Ham look ready to bounce back
Trevor Steven
Trevor Steven | Contributor

West Ham agree deal for ex-Manchester United striker
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff