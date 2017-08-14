Today's City Moves cover restaurants, digital, engineering and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

The Restaurant Group

Frankie and Benny’s operator The Restaurant Group has appointed Kirk Davis as chief financial officer. Kirk will start with the business in February 2018. Kirk has extensive finance experience within listed leisure and retail businesses and joins from Greene King where he has spent the past three years as chief financial officer. Kirk was previously finance director at JD Wetherspoon and has also held senior finance roles at Tesco and Marks & Spencer. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Redweb

James Watts has joined Redweb as chief financial officer – a brand new strategic role that will facilitate growth at the award-winning digital agency. James brings with him significant insight into digital agencies worldwide, as well as a wealth of experience across the marketing services industry. In his previous role at WPP, the world’s largest marketing group, James worked on over 45 acquisitions in 19 countries worldwide. Although James’ background is in mergers and acquisitions, his focus has always been around digital. In his first chief financial officer role with Redweb, he will shape the next decade of the agency with founder and owner chief executive Andrew Henning and chief operating officer Luke Platt.

Renew Holdings

Renew Holdings, the junior market-listed engineering services and specialist building group supporting UK infrastructure, has appointed Sean Wyndham-Quin as group finance director. Sean will be appointed to the board on 8 November and will take responsibility as group finance director on 29 November. Sean is currently a partner at Spark Advisory Partners, a business he co-founded in early 2012. Prior to that, Sean worked for Brewin Dolphin and Ernst & Young where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

McCarthy Denning

Five new lawyers have joined law firm McCarthy Denning. The new appointments include partners John Dean who joins from Seddons and preeminent international oil and gas specialist John Vercoe, and consultant solicitors Laurence Sheppard, Dean Harper and Sumit Chakravorty. Real estate lawyer John Dean has over 20 years’ experience and specialises in property investment, funding and development, as well as owner occupier matters. John Vercoe is a corporate and commercial lawyer in international oil and gas. Construction lawyer Laurence joins having been group head of legal at Permasteelisa Group. Corporate lawyer Dean was a former partner at White & Case while Sumit specialises in banking and finance.

