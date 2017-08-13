Hilton Hotels backs UK tourism with plans for more than 30 British hotels

Alys Key

Hilton Hotels and Resorts has confirmed plans for the addition of more than 30 UK hotels in the next few years, as the global brand invests in the British hospitality and tourism industry.

The expansion would increase Hilton's footprint in the UK by around 25 per cent.

The American chain, which is majority owned by private equity firm Blackstone, is set to open 30 hotels over the next two years, with more in the pipeline for the future.

Its ambitions would mean the hospitality giant picks up the pace to target a faster rate of growth than has previously been achieved in the UK, where six new hotels opened during 2016.

There are currently over 130 hotels in Hilton’s UK estate, including subsidiary brands like DoubleTree.

The move will form part of a plan to make Britain the second largest market for Hilton outside the US, following the stellar performance of UK sites off the back of the weak pound.

London hotels are included in the range of projects lined up, as well as openings in York and Leeds, the Telegraph reported.

“I think there will definitely be growth but certain segments will perform less strongly than others,” said Simon Vincent, president of Hilton’s European, Middle East and Africa division. “But on average I think we will see positive growth year on year.”

One of the confirmed new sites is the high-rise building planned for the Surrey town of Woking.

Hilton has also been investing in existing hotels with a ramped-up leisure offering, as consumer demand turns to experiences.

Last month the Begin bar at Hilton Glasgow Grosvenor was awarded the title of best pub or bar in the city, while at the group’s Cambridge site a new surf and turf restaurant concept was launched.

The latest figures from hospitality intelligence service HVS show increased demand across the UK for hotel accommodation.

Revenue per available room was up eight per cent in London, while Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff all recorded double digit growth.



